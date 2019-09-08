Tehran says Iranian tanker unloaded cargo on Mediterranean coast

An Iranian tanker at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers has delivered its cargo after docking somewhere on the Mediterranean coast, Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying. "The Adrian Darya oil tanker finally docked on the Mediterranean coast ... and unloaded its cargo," IRNA quoted the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.

The tanker Adrian Darya 1, which went dark off Syria last week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus. The tanker was detained in Gibraltar for allegedly breaking sanctions on Syria. Iran said in late August that it had sold the oil on the Adrian Darya 1 tanker and the purchaser would decide the destination of the cargo.

