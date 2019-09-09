Avantika University, India's first design-centred university will now create fashion designers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University is one of the pioneer universities of India. Situated in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Avantika is the first and only design-centric university of the country. It is a component of MIT Group of Institutes which is a pioneer educational institution of Maharashtra. MIT Group believes that it is their responsibility to mould future generations. So, it endeavours to train the students through advanced tools and best in class learning methods. The Group laid the foundation of Avantika University in its attempt to replicate its educational excellence in other states of the country and to reach out to more students.

Being a design-centred university, the spirit of design is the underlying essence of Avantika University. It is renowned for its unique learning pedagogy and sound learning ecosystem that is conducive to students' development. Avantika University encourages its students to focus on 'how to think' instead of the traditional concept of 'what to think', which differentiates it from other universities. Over the years, Avantika University has trained various professionals through a design-thinking approach.

Earlier, the university offered courses in the field of Design, Engineering, and Architecture. However, it has expanded its courses to accommodate and shape the dreams of fashion enthusiasts. From the new academic session i.e. 2019-20 onwards, Avantika University has launched the program in Fashion Designing. "The youngsters of today have interests in multi-faceted niches. Their aspirants are not just confined to the traditional fields of engineering and medical, but they wish to explore other creative fields like publishing, media, fashion, and design, where they can exploit their inventiveness. One of the booming fields in the present time is that of fashion designing. Today people breathe fashion and everyone yearns to wear trendy attire as well as adorn fashionable accessories that can add spark to their personality. In such a scenario, the demand for fashion designers is ever-rising. Furthermore, the field promises a lucrative career to the professionals. Many students have an affinity towards the field but they need proper guidance and training to make their mark in the field. That is why we planned to add a fashion designing course in our offerings in order to provide a perfect learning environment to aspiring fashion designers", said Prabodh Mishra, Co-ordinator-Fashion Design, Avantika University.

At present, Avantika University is offering a 4-years Bachelor of Design (B Des) program in Fashion. Spanned across eight semesters, the program edifies the students of all the concepts, principles and techniques governing the field of fashion designing. The program is a blend of theoretical and practical knowledge. The university is renowned for its unique learning pedagogy that includes activity-based learning, scenario-based learning, contextual learning, etc. They follow the one-of-its-kind concept of Flipped Classroom whereby students go through the introductory video before attending a session on the topic. All these exceptional learning methods ensure that future designers have ample knowledge and they possess the right acumen to create pioneering designs. Through its fashion designing course, Avantika wishes to give ace designers to India who can take the country to a culmination in the sector.

"Fashion Designing is a field that requires hands-on practice and creative mindset. The best way to train future fashion designers is by giving them the opportunity to learn through projects. That is why at Avantika University, we lay impetus on experiential learning. We follow the notion of 'learning by doing' and encourage our students to learn to create ground-breaking by applying their design ideas and converting them into reality. We leave our students free to discover ingenious ideas and to apply their creative ideas. We focus less on theory and accentuate on the application of theoretical concepts in the real world. So, our students can immediately get absorbed in the industry after course completion", stated Prabodh Mishra. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

