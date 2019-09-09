Belcan Acquires Lagoni Engineering

Expands Belcan's Consulting and Cyber Security Offerings in Europe

CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ( "Belcan" ), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, today announced the acquisition of Lagoni Engineering ("Lagoni" or "the Company"), a London-based multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy and technical services provider focused on the energy industry.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Belcan is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Lagoni's current offering includes engineering and consultancy services across technical safety, control and automation, operational technology, and cyber security for a broad range of companies in the energy industry. The Company's service offerings cover the entire life cycle of assets, including concept design, FEED, detailed design, installation, commissioning, operations and decommissioning. Known for its innovative solutions, Lagoni has become an expert in the field of developing operational technology (OT) cyber security and digital solutions. Thomas Olsen, founder and Managing Director of Lagoni, will play a leading role in continuing to develop these capabilities across Lagoni's existing industries and Belcan's established markets.

"The addition of Lagoni helps Belcan build its consulting business in the UK, while also adding new cyber and digital solutions to meet key requirements across Belcan's focused industries," said Keith Matthews, President of Belcan Consulting Services. "We welcome Thomas and Lagoni's innovative team, and we believe that their passion for developing creative client solutions will be a great fit with our culture."

"Belcan's existing services perfectly complement Lagoni's offerings, and we believe that with the backing and relationships provided by Belcan and AE Industrial, we can grow our business and reach new clients around the world," said Mr. Olsen.

"Belcan continues to expand our global footprint and strengthen our service offerings," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "This targeted acquisition will drive value for our existing customers while adding key scalable capabilities."

Mishcon de Reya LLP served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as financial advisor to Belcan. Russell-Cooke LLP served as legal advisor to Lagoni.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Lagoni Engineering

Based in London, U.K., Lagoni is a multi-disciplinary technical services provider offering engineering and project management, operational technology (OT) & cyber security, technical safety, and consultancy services that cover the full life-cycle of industrial assets. Founded in 2008, the business has driven a culture of innovation and high-quality solutions to complex problems. For more information, please visit http://www.lagoni.co.uk.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

