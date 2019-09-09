Hardeep Puri leads Indian delegation at Thessaloniki Int'l Fair in Greece

An Indian delegation led by Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri participated in the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in Greece recently. Senior officials and businessmen and prominent Indian entrepreneurs were part of the delegation.

India is the honored country at the 84th TIF. New India Pavilion was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri on 7th September 2019. The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry held a press interaction during the trade fair and highlighted the prospects for the development of Indian business in Greece and the wider region of Southeast Europe to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that India's economy is expected to reach USD 5 trillion in 2025 and it will be among the largest in the world. He said that Greece, which is a member of the EU, Eurozone, and International Organizations, can become a European country-hub for Indian companies in key sectors like technology, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, agricultural production and processing, energy, shipping, tourism, mining, food, and culture.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said that India today is known for its advancement in the field of engineering, technology, space programs and latest advancement in medical surgeries and treatment apart from its rich heritage, culture, textiles, Ayurveda, Yoga, and its varied cuisines.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that India welcomes investments and is already playing a leading role in the global developments of technology, innovation, and science. India has reached the 52nd place in the Global Innovation Index 2019. A culture of innovation is now at centre stage and India is engaging actively with international organizations like the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Government of India is working towards taking the country into the top 25 innovative economies soon, the MoS added.

The TIF September 2019 fair was attended by officials of Indian Government from the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Electronics & Information Technology, and Tourism, and officers of Embassy of India in Greece, International Trade Promotion Organisation, India Brand Equity Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry as well as prominent Indian entrepreneurs.

During the TIF Fair a large number of exhibitors participated which included Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Agricultural Produce Export Development Authority (APEDA), companies from the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and tiles and ceramics industry and handicrafts from Rajasthan, Moradabad and Jammu & Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)