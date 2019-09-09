INI Farms inks JV with Munger Farms for blueberries farming

Horticulture firm INI Farms on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture with US-based independent blueberry grower, Munger Farms to create a global- value-chain for blueberries in India. This partnership aims to promote the cultivation of blueberries in the country, enhancing both the consumption of this exotic fruit as well as boosting India's export basket of fresh fruits, a release said here.

To make blueberries more accessible to the consumers here, this partnership will focus on setting up multiple production facilities of berries across the country, starting with Maharashtra. These production facilities will also act as R&D facilities and farmer training centres.

"There is an increased uptake of blueberries in India and the Middle East primarily due to health benefits. With this partnership, we are aiming to further expand the market potential of this fruit, make it readily available and easily accessible to the Indian consumers as well as contribute to India's export of fresh fruits," INI Farms chairman and managing director Pankaj Khandelwal said. The Munger Companies in North America will be leveraged to distribute Indian pomegranate, arils and pomegranate juice in the US.

The JV will also partner with Indian farmers to grow the products as per the US market requirements. The Indian market holds great potential for blueberries consumption due to increased consumer awareness, Munger Farms director David Munger said.

"We are proud to partner with a leading player like INI Farms to foster this growing industry. The INI-Munger joint venture is a win-win partnership for both the farmers and the consumers, which will provide high quality super- healthy fruits by developing a global value chain in India," Munger added..

