Stanza Living to hire 250 people by year-end

Student housing operator Stanza Living on Monday said it will hire about 250 people over the next few months to take its headcount to over 1,000 employees by the end of the year. The company has scaled its workforce by 3x over the last quarter, reaching a headcount of 750 employees pan-India, a statement said.

By the end of the year, the company plans to have a team of over 1,000 employees across 20 cities in the country, it added. Stanza Living's hiring strategy aims to build an agile, fast-actioning team of multi-sector experts who can keep pace with the company's growth story, Stanza Living co-founder and MD Anindya Dutta said.

"The senior leadership team at Stanza Living brings a 'Balance of Experiences' – young and experienced professionals from some of the leading new-age businesses and large traditional brands like Flipkart, Zomato, PayU, Airtel, Grofers, Future Retail, Snapdeal and more – who are shaping India's largest student accommodation company," Dutta added. The company has committed an investment of Rs 250 crore in building people, process and technology capabilities across its multi-city footprint.

Set up in 2017, Stanza Living operates over 15,000 world-class student residences across nine cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)