ISDS' first batch commences training in Mysuru

The first batch of Indian Skill Development Services on Monday started training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru. This is the first batch from Indian Engineering Services (IES) to join the Indian Skill Development Services (ISDS) cadre, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Union Public Service Commission conducts examination for IES. The service has been specially created for the Training Directorate of the skill development ministry and is a Group 'A' service.

"The new service will give a new impetus to the government's skilling initiative significantly improving the efficiency and effective implementation of the various schemes. In years to come the ministry will be able to create a workforce of trained skill administrators who will further enable us to achieve the set goals of the Skill India Mission," Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said. The ISDS has 263 all India posts. The cadre comprises of 3 posts at senior administrative grade, 28 posts at junior administrative grade, 120 posts at senior time scale and 112 posts at junior time scale.

