Pact signed for setting up LNG terminal at Kakinada Port Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI): H-Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary East Coast Concessions Private Ltd, signed a port service agreement with Kakinada Seaports Limited on Monday for building a LNG re-gasification and re-loading terminal at Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh. H-Energy would invest Rs 1,600 crore in the project that is expected to be commissioned by mid-2022, according to a company press release here.

H-Energy would develop a LNG hub at the Kakinada Port to cater to the needs of domestic customers in Andhra Pradesh and also supply LNG to its own terminal coming up at Kukrahati in West Bengal, the release said. It also plans supply LNG to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar.

H-Energy is engaged in developing LNG re-gasification terminals at Jaigarh on the west coast and at Kakinada and Kukrahati on the east coast. The company is also involved in developing natural gas pipelines of more than 1,000 km connecting its LNG re-gasification terminals to the downstream gas markets in the country, the release said.

The planned hub at Kakinada would have LNG re-loading and break bulk facilities and a small carrier for onward supplies to Kukrahati, it said..

