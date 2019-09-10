Dr. Somdutta Singh Appointed in Kotler Impact's Board of Advisors

Kotler Impact Inc. has appointed Dr. Somdutta Singh, a serial entrepreneur, and former Vice Chairperson NASSCOM Product Council, into the consulting & advisory board of Kotler Impact, to drive the launch and implementation of the Kotler Business School and Kotler Business Program (online business and innovation programs). She will also be responsible for driving the World Marketing Summit & Kotler Awards in India, US, and other mutually agreed territories. Dr. Som is the first person from India to join Kotler Impact on this journey with such visionary initiatives globally. Professor Philip Kotler will soon visit India to meet with the biggest and the brightest minds of India and look to collaborate with leaders in the education & corporate arena.

On her association with Kotler Impact, Dr. Som said, "Not only am I excited to facilitate this association and be a part of this visionary initiative but also being the first woman of Indian descent to be associated with Kotler Impact, it's a huge honor and a bigger responsibility. I am grateful to Dr. Kotler for giving me this opportunity to further his and Kotler Impact's belief to integrate sustainability, evolution, and transformation across enterprises."

Dr. Somdutta will be driving the launch and implementation of the three key initiatives - Kotler Business School, Kotler Business Program & Implementation of Kotler & Partners - A Global marketing & innovation consulting firm that brings together names like Al Riess, David Aaker, Kozo Takaoka, Jeff French, Linden Brown, Nancy Lee, Prof Ira Kauffman, Prof Moran Cerf to name a few.

Through Kotler Business Program, universities and business conglomerates will receive curated curriculum via which professionals and students will be able to master marketable skills that will accelerate their career, get them closer to job opportunities across the globe and provide entrepreneurship opportunities that will help them become modern omni-learners.

On Dr. Somdutta's appointment, Dr. Philip Kotler said, "We at Kotler Impact are excited to have Dr. Somdutta aboard and lead our initiatives. With the years of experience and expertise, she brings forth to this team and vision, I am sure our association is going to be highly fruitful. Dr. Som is highly enterprising and hardworking."

Dr. Som will be responsible for executing the launch and establishment of schools across esteemed universities in the country. Her role will involve identifying the impact of institutes, organizations and their track record of business and social impact. Consequently, case studies of this analysis will be published and presented across international forums. Institutes that are recognized to have a tangible economic and social impact will receive special support programs to build on and perpetuate their efforts.

Dr. Som will also be responsible for helming and setting in motion the World Marketing Summit in India, US and other sub-continents. WMS is a global open collaborative platform, being helmed by the marketing luminary himself that aims to bring like-minded global thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, entrepreneurs and citizens together to build a unique ecosystem culture. The mantra of WMS is to create a better world index with hope, happiness and harmony that is reflected by a coherent set of economic wealth, social well-being, environmental wellness and human wisdom. The summit will engage political, business leaders, entrepreneurs and citizens to come together and sculpt social, global, regional and industry agendas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)