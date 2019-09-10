Steady pound, growth worries pressure FTSE 100; Galliford jumps

UK blue-chip shares slipped on Tuesday, as a second set of disappointing data from China this week cemented fears of a slowdown in global economic growth, while gains in the pound amid fading no-deal Brexit worries hit multinational stocks. The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.4%, having suffered its worst day this month in the last session, with equipment rental giant Ashtead falling 3% after in-line results.

The more domestically-focussed index of midcaps was flat by 0705 GMT, supported by a 22% jump in Galliford Try after the construction company said it had restarted preliminary talks to sell its residential units to housebuilder Bovis Homes. Sterling was seen close to a six-week high it hit on Monday after parliament passed a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit, weighing on British American Tobacco and Diageo as strength in the local currency meant the value of their U.S. earnings would be lower.

