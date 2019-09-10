trustea partners with TRA, AFPRO for sustainability code

The voluntary sustainability code for Indian tea industry, trustea, has joined hands with Tea Research Association (TRA) and Action for Food Production (AFPRO) for adoption of a plantation system across the country. Since its inception six years ago, trustea has verified 627 million kilogram of tea cumulatively till June 2019.

"The association with TRA and AFPRO will help active implementation of the sustainability code for plantations, bought leaf factories and small tea growers," Director of trustea Rajesh Bhuyan said. He said that trustea will provide training to TRA and AFPRO to ensure effective implementation of the programme which will enable producers and buyers to obtain tea produced according to agreed, credible and transparent manner.

Bhuyan said that so far, trustea certification is only for bulk tea. "We intend to go for certification of retail packs also," he said. Till date, the trustea programme has engaged 51,463 small tea growers and certified 622 estates, and bought leaf factories across the country, he stated.

The trustea certification will ensure compliance of national regulation such as FSSAI and Plantation Labour Act, Bhuyan said. "We will like to ensure that the tea industry remains sustainable, economically robust and compliant with national standards." the Principal Officer and Secretary of TRA, Joydeep Phukan, said..

