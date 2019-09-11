Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-1600, Brinjal 800-2600, Tomato180-2000, Bitter Gourd 1000-3600, Bottle Gourd 100-1400, AshGourd 1600-1800, Green Chilly 600-3000, Banana Green1333-4500, Beans 1160-6000, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot1233-4100, Cabbage 300-2000, Ladies Finger 1100-2400,Snakegourd 1000-2000, Beetroot 800-3200, Cucumbar 100-1811,Ridgeguard 800-3200, Raddish 450-1600, Capsicum 1500-2800,Drumstick 1800-4000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-3500, Knool Khol900-2000, Lime 500-6000.

