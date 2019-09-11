Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 133 to Rs 3,460.5 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday, tracking an upbeat trend in physical markets on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 133, or 4 percent, at Rs 3,460.5 per quintal with an open interest of 16,390 lots.

Similarly, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 30.5, or 1.41 percent, at Rs 2,197 per quintal in 44,330 business lots.

