Dutch government to trim multinational tax deductions -NOS

The Dutch government will get rid of certain deductions for multinational companies in 2021, leading to 250 million euros in extra tax revenues, national broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday.

The NOS reported that deductions for losses made by foreign subsidiaries would be curtailed, citing unnamed sources.

In June, parliament launched an inquiry into why companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Akzo Nobel and Philips paid relatively little corporate tax in the Netherlands in 2018.

