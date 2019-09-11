International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dutch government to trim multinational tax deductions -NOS

Reuters Amsterdam
Updated: 11-09-2019 19:52 IST
Dutch government to trim multinational tax deductions -NOS

Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dutch government will get rid of certain deductions for multinational companies in 2021, leading to 250 million euros in extra tax revenues, national broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday.

The NOS reported that deductions for losses made by foreign subsidiaries would be curtailed, citing unnamed sources.

In June, parliament launched an inquiry into why companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Akzo Nobel and Philips paid relatively little corporate tax in the Netherlands in 2018.

Also Read: Istanbul's new opposition mayor cuts funding to some pro-government groups

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019