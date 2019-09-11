Infinix counts on aggressive pricing for higher marketshare

Online-focused smartphone brand Infinix is banking on an aggressive pricing strategy to command a sizeable marketshare in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, a company official said on Wednesday. The segment comprises about 65 per cent of the smartphone market by volume, he said.

"We are aiming for a marketshare of 8-10 per cent in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in the next 2-3 years," Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said. He, however, did not comment on the current marketshare of Infinix, which is pinning hopes on its latest sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone to push sales during the upcoming festival season.

Kapoor also claimed that the smartphone segment has not been hit by slowdown in demand. According to industry reports, India's smartphone market saw shipments of 36.9 million in the second quarter -- a 9.9 per cent year-on-year and 14.8 per cent quarter-on- quarter growth.

Infinix sells smartphones only through e-commerce at present..

