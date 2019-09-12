REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL FRANCE-REFORM-PENSIONS/

France will take its time reforming cherished pension system: PM French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday said his government would not rush reform of France's long-cherished pension system, perhaps the most perilous yet of the social and economic reforms sought by President Emmanuel Macron.

BRITAIN-EU/ UK government publishes no-deal Brexit scenarios predicting disorder

A 'no-deal' Brexit could snarl cross-Channel trade routes, disrupting supplies of medicines and fresh food while protests spread across Britain, according to a worst-case scenario reluctantly released by the government on Wednesday. The U.S.

USA-CRIME-COUPLE/ Fugitive couple who overpowered guards captured in Arizona

A fugitive husband-and-wife team wanted for murder and arson have been captured in Arizona, police said on Thursday, nearly three weeks after they overpowered guards and escaped custody in Utah last month.

USA-COURT-ASYLUM/

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies.

BUSINESS LSE-M-A-HONG-KONG-EXCHANGES/

Political risks of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion LSE approach takes a toll on shares Hong Kong stock exchange shares fell more than 3% on Thursday as investors raised concerns about the political and regulatory risks involved in its $39 billion approaches to take over London Stock Exchange

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ China says firms have started inquiring about U.S. agriculture buys

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that Chinese companies have started to inquire about prices for U.S. agricultural goods purchases, in a further sign of a thaw emerging in a bitter trade war between the two countries.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-DEAUVILLE-GEENADAVIS/ Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an "embarrassment", American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France's Deauville Film Festival.

SPORTS

HORSERACING-JUSTIFY/ Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown win: New York Times

Champion racehorse Justify failed a drug test shortly before winning the American Triple Crown in 2018, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-FRA/

France knock holders the U.S. out of World Cup medal around France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country

The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts. Farmers also complained of software glitches and poor training for local USDA employees who have struggled to process applications and payments under the new program, farmers and government workers said. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-OIL/ELECTRIC-FRACTURING (PIX) (TV) Low-cost fracing offers a boon to shale oil producers, headaches for suppliers

A new shale technology called electric fracing promises to slash oil producers costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The downside: these systems could obsolete existing investments by struggling oilfield service companies. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank announces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX) Turkish central bank to cut rates again to boost the recession-hit economy

Turkey's central bank is expected to again slash interest rates after it kicked off an easing cycle with a sharp 425-point cut in July. The median estimate in a Reuters poll was for a cut of 250 basis points in the policy rate, to 17.25%, at 1100 GMT. 12 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/ALBAYRAK (PIX) Turkish Treasury minister Albayrak gives a keynote on banking, economy

Turkey's minister of the Treasury, Berat Albayrak, will discuss the direction of banking and foreign investment in a keynote speech at an EBRD conference. 12 Sep 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT Influential Turkish bankers, executives discuss the economy

Some of the wealthiest and most influential Turkish executives and bankers - including Garanti Bank's Ebru Edin, Arcelik's Hakan Bulgurlu and Fiba Holdings' Murat Ozyegin - will on a panel discuss the economy, financial services and the direction of foreign investment in the country. 12 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ITALY-EU/GUALTIERI Italy's new finance minister Gualtieri meets EU partners as he readies budget

Italy's new finance minister Roberto Gualtieri meets EU colleagues at the Eurogroup and Ecofin in Helsinki for the first time in his new job as he prepares a 2020 budget which aims to combine economic growth with fiscal discipline. 13 Sep

GAZPROM-NORD STREAM 2/ (PIX) (TV) Construction and laying of Nord Stream 2 offshore pipeline continues despite lack of Danish permit

The construction and laying of the 1,225 km (760 miles) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has bitterly divided the EU and fueled U.S. anger, continues in the Baltic Sea despite missing a Danish permit. 13 Sep

AZERBAIJAN-RATES/ Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a key refinancing rate

Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a new refinancing rate 13 Sep

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 13 Sep

IMMUNE-PEANUT ALLERGY/ FDA advisory panel to review Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

A panel of experts is expected to discuss the safety and effectiveness of Aimmune Therapeutics' peanut allergy drug and make recommendations to the FDA on its approval. The FDA is not mandated to follow the recommendation of the panel but generally does. 13 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED

Democrats excluded from debate to fill time with beer, TV and town halls While top contenders for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination swap zingers during Thursday's debate in Houston, Montana Governor Steve Bullock will be sipping beer and playing games with his campaign staff at the Tipsy Crow Tavern in Iowa.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Northern Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling Belfast's High Court is to make a ruling on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament head speaks about Brexit European Parliament President David Sassoli holds a press conference on Brexit and other topical issues, following the meeting of the Conference of Presidents (EP group leaders) with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

12 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT EU-EAST EUROPE/ (TV)

Visegrad PMs meet western Balkan partners The prime ministers of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary will meet with western Balkan partners in Prague.

12 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/SENATE

U.S. Senate Committee debates spending bills central to fight over Trump policies The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee considers spending bills at a meeting likely to feature clashes between Democrats and President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans over Trump's border wall, abortion, foreign aid spending, and other hot-button issues. Disputes over spending could threaten funding to keep the federal government operating beyond this month.

12 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia raps Netanyahu's Jordan Valley plan before Putin meeting Russia condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex the Jordan Valley ahead of a meeting between the Israeli leader and President Vladimir Putin later on Thursday, warning it could sharply increase regional tensions.

12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

After third Democratic debate, candidates try to build momentum, stay viable After one night of debate in Houston, the 10 candidates who were on the stage and those who missed the cut return to the trail as the Democratic race continues to tighten.

13 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Friday is the fifth and last day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

13 Sep FRANCE-PROTESTS/SUBWAY (PIX) (TV)

Paris metro workers strike over pension reform plans, chaos looms Parisian commuters face travel chaos as transport workers go on strike over plans to scrap their pension privileges, a challenge for president Macron's pensions reforms plans.The strike is expected to be the largest since 2007 in Paris.

13 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CALIFORNIA-FOREST CEMETERY/ (PIX) (TV) A California start-up is offering a natural alternative to cemeteries: a permanently protected memorial tree.

A California start-up is buying forests, protecting them from development and selling people the right to have their cremated remains mixed with fertilizer and fed to a specific tree. 12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) Gay man fired after joining "Hotlanta" softball league seeks Supreme Court victory

Gerald Bostock says he was fired from his job working for a suburban Atlanta county after he joined a gay-friendly softball league. The conservative majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Oct. 8 in three cases, including Gerald Bostock's, on whether gay and transgender people are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin, and religion. 13 Sep

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (TV) NZ Prime Minister Ardern visits Christchurch six months after mosque shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Christchurch on Friday and is expected to release the second tranche of gun legislation and more funding for mental healthcare, ahead of the six month anniversary of the mosque shootings. 13 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/WESTERN STARS (TV)

The premiere of Bruce Springsteen's "Western Stars" Premiere of Bruce Springsteen's "Western Stars" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

12 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TELEVISION-GAME OF THRONES/TAPESTRY (PIX) (TV)

Game of Thrones tapestry presented in Bayeux The French town of Bayeux has always been home to a lengthy tapestry telling the story of an epic battle. Now it has two. A 90-meter tapestry made in Northern Ireland to honor the television series Game of Thrones will go on display across the street from the better-known Bayeux tapestry.

13 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX) African innovators find environmental solutions, but funding is them a struggle

This week a marathon runner who carries indigenous plants strapped to his back and a woman who handed out clean-burning stoves to tax authorities pitched business ideas to investors who control more than $1 billion. Each business looking for backers at the Nairobi summit had an idea to improve the environment while making a profit - but many fell in the "missing middle" of finance, asking for investment that was too small for fund managers but too big to bootstrap. 13 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE BRITAIN-SECURITY/

Man charged over Home Office stabbing appears in UK court Man charged over Home Office stabbing appears in UK court.

13 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV) Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian

Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation. 13 Sep

