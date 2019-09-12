Saudi Arabia says it will keep overcomplying with OPEC+ oil cuts

Saudi Arabia's new energy minister said on Thursday that the kingdom would continue to over comply voluntarily with oil output cuts agreed by the OPEC+ producer alliance. Saudi Arabia's October production would be 9.890 million barrels per day, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after a meeting of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia.

Discussions on deeper cuts would be left to the next OPEC+ meeting, he said, adding that there was a clear readiness among OPEC+ and its allies to be responsive. The group will discuss the impact of any easing of U.S. sanctions on OPEC+ member Iran if and when that happens, he said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the group had discussed and expressed concerns about slowing economic growth.

