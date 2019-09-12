Senior AI pilot under ED scanner

Senior Air India pilot Atul Chandra, who was recently called back from deputation from the DGCA, has come under the ED scanner for alleged financial irregularities, a source said Thursday. According to the source, the Enforcement Directorate has sought documents from Air India regarding financial transactions by Chandra after receiving a complaint against him in June.

The ED probes cases of money laundering and foreign exchange violations. In a communication to AI, a copy of which has been reviewed by PTI, the ED has requested the airline to intimate if it observes "anything relevant to the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and/or the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," against Chandra.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments. It can be recalled that Chandra was in news recently for drawing double salary during his deputation to the DGCA.

On deputation, when he was serving as the chief flight operations inspector, it was learnt that he was drawing salaries from both the regulator as well as the Air India, leading to his recall and also a probe by the airline. The probe reportedly found that Chandra drew a gross salary of Rs 2.8 crore, which after taxes stood at Rs 1.9 crore, from the national carrier in addition to the salary from the DGCA during the period.

Following this, AI asked him to pay back the salary and accordingly he paid back just Rs 80 lakh. Before the deputation to DGCA in January 2017, he was a joint general manager at Air India..

