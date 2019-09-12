CROMSOURCE Consolidates Its Hybrid Services Model

CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO), has announced consolidation of its Hybrid Services Model. Due to client demand, CROMSOURCE has further refined its Hybrid Services to be able to provide its pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology clients with an efficient alternative to traditional fully outsourced or functional service provider (FSP) models.

Dr. Oriana Zerbini, CEO of CROMSOURCE, stated, "Our traditional full-service outsourcing has long been complemented with the staffing and flexible resourcing business through the TalentSource Life Sciences Department. With our global reach and extensive experience, we are able to offer a unique range of services to our clients, many of whom are small to mid-sized biopharmaceutical/medical devices companies, who prefer to work with a mid-sized CRO who is adaptable to their needs." She further added, "The CROMSOURCE Hybrid Services Model offers multi-functional services, through our own infrastructure, coupled with fast ramp-up and onboarding, with support from TalentSource."

Dr. Troy McCall, Chief Operating Officer stated, "As the life sciences industry is constantly changing and with the constant aim of reducing costs and increasing speed to market, suppliers must be agile." He continued, "If our clients require a comprehensive service offering for their clinical research needs, they can come to CROMSOURCE and utilise our expertise and global footprint to manage their projects and be confident that we will dedicate the resources to ensure on-time and on-budget delivery. This can be from a single study to multiple studies, where the client may not have the expertise or infrastructure in place."

"Our clients need us to be flexible and reliable and that is what we are! We have over 25 years' experience in this capacity and our competence is clear – we know our business, are fast-acting, cost-competitive, and provide our clients with the best matched solutions to their issues." said Debbie Kent, Global Head of TalentSource Life Sciences Department. She further commented that "Clients need proactive support from their service providers, and our robust recruitment process enables us to find the right people and our company culture enables us to keep our resources. As a result, we have below industry average turnover, a fact that makes us very proud!".

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and flexible resourcing solutions, they offer a flexible approach to ensure their clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

