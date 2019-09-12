Ola Bike expands to 150 cities across India, aims to grow 3 times in next 12 months Bengaluru, Sep12 (PTI)Cab aggregator Ola announced on Thursday theexpansion of its Ola Bike offering to 150 cities across the country. The company, in a statement said it planned to scale up its presence and introduce the category in hundreds of new towns and cities over the next 12 months.

With Ola Bike, the company is making inroads into the hinterlands of India, enabling hundreds of millions of Indians to have access to affordable, reliable and convenient on-demand transportation, the statement read. Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Olawas quoted as saying that Ola Bike offered consumers a smart, innovative and affordable mobility solution.

"Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon with access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility," he added. He further said Ola Bike is also helping build sustainable livelihoods for our fast-growing network of close to 300,000 partners.

"We aim to impact over a million bike-partners in the coming year," he added. Ola Bike was first introduced in 2016 as a last-mile mobility solution in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Jaipur, the company said..

