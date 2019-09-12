Siemens announces completion of 1,000th steam turbine from Vadodara factory

Siemens on Thursday announced a key milestone for its steam turbine factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, with the roll-out of the 1,000th steam turbine from the factory. "The 1,000th turbine is a 29-megawatt (MW) waste heat recovery steam turbine for JK Cement, the second-largest manufacturer of white cement in India. Waste heat recovery is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, lower fuel demand," according to a statement by the company.

The Siemens steam turbine factory in Vadodara manufactures steam turbines of up to 200 MW for the domestic and overseas markets. The factory has been operational since 2004 and is an established centre of competence for steam turbines from 2 MW to 100 MW used in industrial applications. Spread over an area of 6,500 square metres, the factory manufactures single-stage and multi-stage steam turbines for industrial applications in addition to providing after sales and repair services.

Gerd Deusser, head (gas and power) of Siemens, said, "Siemens has maintained its strong market position in the power generation sector in India with a significant installed generating capacity operating on Siemens turbines. The latest milestone further solidifies Siemens' standing in the industrial applications space." PTI KKS HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)