DHFL, Altico default on payments

Crisis-ridden non-banking financial company DHFL on Thursday reported a fresh case of default amounting to Rs 196.65 crore on bond repayment obligation. Another NBFC Altico also said it has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 19.97 crore on external commercial borrowings it had availed from Mashreqbank PSC.

The default by DHFL is towards principal and interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 350 crore issued by it, DHFL said in a regulatory filing. Stock of DHFL closed 0.79 per cent up at Rs 51.25 on BSE.

In a separate regulatory filing, Altico said, "With respect to payment of interest under the external commercial borrowing facility availed by us from Mashreqbank PSC...Altico Capital India defaulted on interest payment of Rs 19.97 crore on gross principal amount of Rs 340 crore." Altico added its total borrowing from banks and financial institutions is Rs 4,361.55 crore as on September 12, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)