3M Supports Nobel Prize Series 2019 in India

Fostering its commitment to raise interest in education, science, and research, 3M's international partnership with Nobel Media is in its fourth year. The Nobel Prize Series, a three-day program organized by Nobel Media, will commence on September 11, 2019, in Mohali and will travel to Ludhiana and Delhi. Also, the traveling exhibition 'For the greatest benefit to humankind' will be inaugurated in Mohali. This will showcase Alfred Nobel's vision and how science, literature and peace efforts can indeed change the world.

This year the Nobel Prize Series will focus on engaging society in a dialogue on different aspects on the theme of 'Teaching and Learning'. It will highlight how education is the best way to build a sustainable future. World-leading experts thought leaders, as well as Nobel laureates, will participate in a series of high-impact seminars, summits, and discussions organized for students, teachers, and learners. Nobel laureates Serge Haroche (Nobel Prize in Physics 2012) and Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize 2014) are among the eminent panelists this year.

Ramesh Ramadurai, MD, 3M India, said, "3M is proud to partner with Nobel Media. Both our organizations share a passion to inspire people to seek knowledge and to be lifelong learners. At 3M, we believe implicitly that Science impacts lives, and in the far-reaching benefits of STEM education." He added, "The Nobel Prize Series comes to India for the third time, bringing us in direct contact with esteemed Nobel laureates, and we hope this will stimulate excitement and inspiration particularly in students, teachers and knowledge seekers, that everyone can bring about impact."

CEO of Nobel Media, Laura Sprechmann says, "Nobel Prize Series aims to inspire young people to improve the world through seeking knowledge. By quality education accessible for all, we maximize each individual's potential creating the best possibilities for our societies to prosper sustainably. It is a pleasure putting the spotlight on broader issues related to education in an Indian context, with the kind support of our committed Nobel International Partners."

During the Teacher's Summit on Day 1, Nobel laureates will share their experience on how their teachers and mentors shaped their lives. The summit will also delve deeper on the role of science in schools, teacher development, and human values, alongside mentioning the key challenges for education in the next decade, such as equal access and adoption of technology.

The exhibition at Mohali will create awareness about Nobel laureates and their achievements, highlights questions that are important to the world today and inspire visitors to create a sustainable world for the future. The exhibition visually brings alive four aspects, which includes 'saving lives', 'feeding humanity', 'connecting people' and 'protecting the planet'.

As part of the student outreach, Nobel laureates will visit universities. One activity is an exclusive roundtable opportunity where 25 select students will discuss areas of research. The Nobel Prize Series will conclude in Delhi with a school lecture by India's Peace Prize Laureate, Shri Kailash Satyarthi at Tinkering Lab.

