Mustard seed futures firm on spot demand

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 6 to Rs 3,920 per quintal in futures trade on Friday following raising of bets by participants amid tight supplies.

Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, strong demand from oil mills in spot markets mainly lifted mustard seed prices in futures trade.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed delivery for delivery in September rose by Rs 6 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 3,920 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,680 lots.

