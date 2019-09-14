UPASI elects president

Al Rm Nagappan was on Saturday elected as the president of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) for 2019-20. He was elected at the 126th annual conference of the association held in Coonoor, Nilgiris district, a press release from UPASI said.

A coffee planter by profession, Nagappan manages the family business of Karrie Kollie Estate in Suntikoppa, Kodagu, Karnataka, it said. Prashant Bhansali, CEO (chief executive officer) of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation, and an orthodox tea manufacturer, was elected as the vice-president of the association, the release added..

