VisitorPoint joins forces with Adventium Technology

A new tourism business partnership between New Zealand's top brochure distribution company and Australia's leading online booking platform is being hailed as a 'win-win' for the travel trade.

VisitorPoint, New Zealand's only national distributor of tourism information, has joined forces with the global travel-tech group, Adventium Technology.

VisitorPoint BDM Stacey Scott says the new partnership, which aligns specifically with Adventium's TravelDesk product, has amazing synergies and benefits for both businesses.

VisitorPoint currently distributes over 3,500 brochure titles from New Zealand tourism operators throughout the country. The new arrangement will mean all current and future users of the Adventism TravelDesk booking platform throughout Australia and New Zealand will have a seamless platform on which to order stock through VisitorPointOnline.

"Rather than requiring independent log ins, users will be able to click a button while within TravelDesk and choose the stock they'd like to order," says Stacey.

"They'll be dispatched within 24 hours from one of our three warehouses in New Zealand, meaning the accessing stock has never been easier. As new outlets come on board, they'll be automatically given log ins so there's no delay in accessing the titles we manage.

"It's fantastic news for TravelDesk outlets, but also for our operators as it means more than 600 outlets in Australasia now have access to their print collateral at the click of a mouse, and consumption is measurable through our client reporting system."

Ms. Scott says TravelDesk has a range of benefits for VisitorPoint outlets as it is a simple booking system, enabling them to generate revenue by booking national and international travel products from their brochure displays.

Adventium Technology's Director of Strategic Partnerships, Selina Kelly, says "We are dedicated to providing the content and functionality our travel agents need into the TravelDesk system to give them greater efficiency and make their lives easier. Both TravelDesk and VisitorPoint are focused on supporting agent and operator growth throughout the region, making this a great partnership for us and our clients."