International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mustard seed up on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 12:54 IST
Mustard seed up on spot demand

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 10 to Rs 3,972 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, strong demand from oil mills at the spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices in futures trade.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in October rose by Rs 10, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 3,972 per quintal in an open interest of 64,130 lots. Similarly, the delivery for November gained by Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,022 per quintal with an open interest of 25,390 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : speculators arrivals Marketmen
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019