Mustard seed up on spot demand

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 10 to Rs 3,972 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, strong demand from oil mills at the spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices in futures trade.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in October rose by Rs 10, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 3,972 per quintal in an open interest of 64,130 lots. Similarly, the delivery for November gained by Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,022 per quintal with an open interest of 25,390 lots.

