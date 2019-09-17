Soybean futures rise on spot demand

Soybean prices increased by Rs 13 to Rs 3,749 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators raised their positions supported by a strong spot demand.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants pushed up soybean prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for the September delivery traded higher by Rs 13, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 3,749 per quintal in an open interest of 45,300 lots.

