Tech companies launch 'Hyderabad Fintech Forum' Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Hyderabad Fintech Forum (HFF), a platform for exchange of ideas on technology in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) space to enable and strengthen the start-up ecosystem and make unicorns from the city, was launched here on Tuesday. Principal secretary to IT and industries Jayesh Ranjan formally launched the forum in the presence of industry leaders.

The HFF comprises early stage and growth stage Fintech start-ups, heads of research and development (R&D) and technology departments of global MNC companies in India, angel investors, venture capitalists, academicians and researches, government officials and regulators, a press release from the forum said. "More than 600 Fintech members have already joined the Hyderabad Fintech Forum. HFF has also created seven special interest groups (SIG) for domains such as blockchain technology, data science, AI, ML and cyber security, the release said.

The HFF website provides an exclusive platform for mentor-mentee connectivity for start-ups who seek mentorship in different stages of the life cycle from the start-up community, it said. On the side-lines of the launch of the forum, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Q-Hub, a city-based start-up incubator, and W Hub, a Hong Kong-based Fintech incubator, the release said.

The MoU enables the cross-border exchange of fintech market opportunities particularly in India, China and Hong Kong, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)