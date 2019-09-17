Mutual fund AUM rises 4% to Rs 25.47L-cr in August: Report

The country's mutual fund industry's asset under management (AUM) grew by nearly 4 per cent to Rs 25.47 lakh crore in August 2019 from Rs 24.53 lakh crore in July, a report said. In the first five months of FY20, the industry's asset base increased by Rs 1.68 lakh crore, Care Ratings said in its report.

The asset under management of debt, equity and hybrid schemes at the end of August 2019 stood at Rs 13.22 lakh crore, Rs 7.16 lakh crore and Rs 3.38 lakh crore, respectively. The report said the overall exposure of mutual funds to NBFCs stood at Rs 2 lakh crore in August 2019, a drop of Rs 0.66 lakh crore since July 2018, when the NBFC crisis began.

While the amount has reduced, the percentage share also fell from 19 per cent in July-18 to 13.6 per cent in August 2019. It said after the liquidity crisis triggered in the NBFC space, MFs withdrew around 35 per cent of their investments from commercial papers of NBFCs.

The percentage share of funds deployed by MFs in CPs of NBFCs in August 2019 was at 6.92 per cent of debt AUMs (lowest since July-18) and the amount held was Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Investments in corporate debt paper of NBFCs fell to Rs 0.98 lakh crore in August 2019.

The percentage share also declined to 6.68 per cent, also lowest since July 2018, compared with 7.73 per cent in July 2018. During the month, debt schemes witnessed net inflows worth Rs 89,542 cr (including open-ended, close-ended and interval schemes). Among these, the highest inflows were witnessed in liquid funds with Rs 79,428 crore, the report showed.

Of the net assets of Rs 13.22 lakh crore of debt AUMs, liquid funds had the highest share of 40 per cent, followed by fixed term plans with 11 per cent share and ultra-short duration funds with 7 per cent share. Top 8 debt schemes account for 85 per cent share of the total net assets and the remaining 15 per cent comprised of eight schemes with net assets summing to Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

Out of the net assets of Rs 7.58 lakh crore of equity AUMs, the largest proportion was of large-cap and multi-cap funds with shares of 19 per cent each, followed by ELSS with 12 per cent share. The highest share of 46.8 per cent of debt AUMs were in short-term instruments with maturity of less than 90 days.

This was followed by 32.6 per cent share in long duration instruments with a maturity of 1 year and above, 13.3 per cent share in 182 days to 1 year and 7.4 per cent share in 90 to 182 days. Banks, finance, software, consumer non-durables and petroleum products were the top 5 sectors where equity AUMs invested their funds in August 209 and they cumulatively accounted for around 56.8 per cent share, the report said..

