Greenlam Industries expands Nalagarh unit; to produce 15.62 mn laminate sheets

Greenlam Industries on Wednesday said it has expanded the production capacity at its Nalagarh plant in Himachal Pradesh by 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum. The company, which is a leading producer of laminates in Asia, can now produce up to 15.62 million sheets in the facility annually, thus further strengthening its position in the market.

"With this expansion, we are delighted to announce that our manufacturing unit in Nalagarh is now entirely operational to produce an additional 11.4 per cent - 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum," MD and CEO Saurabh Mittal said in a statement. This will take the manufacturing capacity to 15.62 million laminate sheets per annum, he added.

"While the capital cost of this brownfield expansion is Rs 25 crore, the expansion has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 125 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation," Mittal said. Greenlam Industries' shares were trading 0.44 per cent up at Rs 757.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)