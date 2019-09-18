NCLAT asks RCom's RP to approach NCLT for refund of Rs 577 crore from Ericsson

The NCLAT on Wednesday directed resolution professional of Reliance Communications to raise demand for Rs 577 crore paid to Swiss telecom gear maker Ericsson before the NCLT-Mumbai. Anil Ambani-led Rcom is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked the Resolution Professional to file the claims before the NCLT. "We are not inclined to take this interim Application…," said the NCLAT.

RCom has paid Rs 577 crore on the direction of the Supreme Court.

