International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NCLAT asks RCom's RP to approach NCLT for refund of Rs 577 crore from Ericsson

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:23 IST
NCLAT asks RCom's RP to approach NCLT for refund of Rs 577 crore from Ericsson

The NCLAT on Wednesday directed resolution professional of Reliance Communications to raise demand for Rs 577 crore paid to Swiss telecom gear maker Ericsson before the NCLT-Mumbai. Anil Ambani-led Rcom is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked the Resolution Professional to file the claims before the NCLT. "We are not inclined to take this interim Application…," said the NCLAT.

RCom has paid Rs 577 crore on the direction of the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019