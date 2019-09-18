Colo case: SAT gives 4 weeks to NSE officials to file replies

The Securities Appellate Tribunal Wednesday asked eight NSE officials, including past-CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, to file rejoinders within four weeks in their pleas against Sebi penalising them in the co-location case. The tribunal also fixed November 27 as the date for disposing off the case and said no further extension will be granted to anyone beyond these four weeks.

It can be noted that NSE had already filed its rejoinder to the case after moving the tribunal on May 20. After an extensive probe, the Sebi in five separate orders running into 400 pages, had on April 30, NSE to disgorge Rs 1,000 crore, including 12 percent interest for its alleged culpability in the case.

The order has scuttled the IPO plans of the bourse as it has been banned from accessing the markets for six months or launching any new derivative products. Sebi also asked Ramakrishna, ex-CEO Ravi Narain and two others to pay back 25 percent of their salaries from June 2010 to March 2014. The scam came to light in 2015.

Following this, the nation's largest bourse and the people penalised for the case had challenged the order at the SAT on May 20 seeking interim relief and full relief saying that the Sebi orders not made a case that any trading member got any advantage because of preferential access. The co-location case dates back to 2015, when a whistleblower wrote to Sebi alleging NSE was giving a few high-frequency traders/brokers preferential access to its servers by allowing them to place their servers in NSE premises that benefited both parties at the cost of others.

Sebi in its order said the exchange had committed fraudulent and unfair trade practices as contemplated under the Sebi PFUTP (prohibition of fraudulent and unfair trade practices) regulations. "It is established beyond doubt that NSE has not exercised the requisite due diligence while putting in place the TBT architecture," G Mahalingam, a whole-time member of the Sebi, said in the order.

Sebi asked NSE to "disgorge" its profits from co- location worth Rs 624.89 crore at 12 percent interest, to the investor protection and education fund. The amount with interest would add up to about Rs 1,000 crore. Sebi has also issued orders against 16 individuals, including former MDs & CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna who were ordered to disgorge 25 percent of their salary drawn between FY11 and FY13 and 25 percent of their salary drawn for FY14, respectively, to the fund, within the next 45 days.

Both of them were also prohibited from associating with any listed company or a market infrastructure institution or any other market intermediary for five years. Sebi also barred Ravi Varanasi, head of business development at the exchange, for two years from holding any position with any stock exchange, clearing corporation, depository or any intermediary registered with the regulator or any of their related entities.

Others penalised by Sebi include an assistant vice- president Suprabhat Lala; Subramanian Anand, group operating officer; Nagendra Kumar, head of membership department; Deviprasad Singh, head of colo support; and Ajay Shah of Infotech Financial Services and two of its directors Krishna Dagli and Sunita Thomas. Sebi also barred OPG Securities, allegedly the prime beneficiary of the scam, and its directors from market for five years, and also disgorging from them Rs 25 crore.

Alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE's co-location facility came under the scanner of the watchdog after a complaint was filed in 2015. The co-location facility allowed brokers to take on rent specific racks and co-locate their servers and systems within the exchange premises. The primary objective of co- location services of the NSE was to reduce latency for connectivity to its trading systems for direct market access, algo-trading and smart order routing..

