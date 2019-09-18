East and Central Africa Mining Forum – Transmuting Rwanda into a valuable metal trading hub

East and Central Africa Mining Forum is all set to offer an ideal podium for investors, financers, service providers and mining houses to commence a journey into the industrialization of the region. The Forum is going to take place between October 28 and 29, 2019 in Rwanda's capital city, Kigali.

East and Central Africa Mining Forum will focus on a regional conglomerate, providing access to best practices, get insight on reliable cost effective technologies, and fast-track financial support, with the participation and involvement with multiple industries such as 'mining services', 'junior mining operation and exploration', 'material handling and equipment', 'transport and logistics', 'finance and investment' etc.

The Aldango Ltd Gold Refinery based in Rwanda has ventured into an association as a diamond sponsor with the upcoming East and Central Africa Mining Forum conference and exhibition in Kigali. The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) hosts the event's inaugural edition. "Aldango is supporting the government to transform Rwanda into a precious metal manufacturing and trading hub across Africa." Jean de Dieu Mutunzi will address the opening session of the conference on "Building a state-of-art refining facility" and take part in panel discussion during a session on "Developing enablers for value addition projects in the region," the Executive Chairman of Aldango Ltd., Jean de Dieu Mutunzi said in an interview with Mining Review Africa.

"The company is desirous of adding great value to the nascent gold sector in Rwanda and beyond so as to change the face of mineral wealth in the region and solve the so-called resource curse that has befallen richest nations in sub-Saharan Africa," Mutunzi said during the conversation. Aldango is giving all kind of supports to the government to transform Rwanda into a precious metal manufacturing and trading hub across Africa.

The names of some speakers include Kojo Busia, Senior Mineral Sector Governance Advisor for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)'s African Mineral Development Centre (AMDC), Radoslaw Miskiewicz, President of the Management Board of Luma Holding Ltd and the founder of the Luma Industrial Fund, Daniel Klinck, CEO of East African Power (EAP), Radoslaw Miskiewicz, the President of the Management Board of Luma Holding Ltd and the founder of the Luma Industrial Fund, Cédric Simonet, an independent consultant in exploration and development of mineral resources, Andrew Cunningham, the Director for Walkabout Resources working on the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Tanzania, Patience Mutesi, the Rwanda Country Director of TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) and Aid-for-Trade Organisation to name a few.

