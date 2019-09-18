HCL Tech bags deal from Aperam

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel. By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to significantly enhance its employees' end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally, a statement said.

However, the company didn't disclose financial details of the deal. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam has customers in over 40 countries and employs about 9,800 employees globally.

* Snapdeal partners Jharkhand government to promote bamboo products E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has launched handmade bamboo products from Jharkhand on its platform in partnership with Mukhyam Mantri Laghu Kutir Udyog Vikas Board (MMLKUB).

The selection will include a curated range of home and kitchen accessories and furniture made by the Kalindi and Sabar tribes from Jharkhand as well as items like baskets, racks, stands, straws, cutlery, bowls, mugs, tray, bottle cover, boxes, coasters and glasses, a statement said. Snapdeal has conducted a "train-the-trainers" programme that will help officials of MMLKUB train artisans to sign up and list their products on the Snapdeal platform, it added.

* Myntra connects with over 1,300 artisans through 'Taavi' Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it has connected with over 1,300 artisans from seven states for its 'Taavi' brand.

"Taavi's ideology is to provide solutions to individuals, who are modern, yet rooted to the traditions. As a concept, Taavi is aiding in the rejuvenation of the languishing form of traditional Indian fabric design and process by complementing it with a modern fashion identity and exposing it to a new and wider market," a statement said. The brand has been working directly with local artisans and through NGOs and the average selling price is between Rs 1,200-1,400.

Some of the crafts that Taavi has already worked on include Indigo, Ajrakh, Kalamkari, Ikkat, Handloom, Bagru, Dabu, Gold Khadi, Kantha, Sanganeri Print, Lambani, Kasuti, Shibori and Kota Doria, it said. * * * *

* IBM to train 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across India

Tech giant IBM on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) division of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to carry out a nationwide 'Train-the-Trainer' programme in basic artificial intelligence (AI) skills. IBM aims at training 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across the country and the program will be executed over a period of one year with 14 trainers across seven locations with over 200 workshops, it said in a statement.

As part of the programme, ITI trainers will be trained on basic AI skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities, it said, adding that the initiative aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of AI that they can apply in their training modules.

