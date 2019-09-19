Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earns top honors in the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow

Award winners represent some of the most innovative packaging breakthroughs in technology, user experience and responsible packaging.

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dow announced the winners of the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards, which recognize the packaging industry's top achievements in innovative packaging design, materials, technologies and processes.

The highest honor, the Diamond Award, went to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Packaging Division's DNP Functional Film Complex PET plastic bottle, an environmentally conscious and brand-friendly bottle alternative that offers a distinct glass-like appearance due to a peelable outer layer which can act as an oxygen barrier when combined with PET. Currently, many beverage bottles are made with glass because of its barrier properties and sense of luxury, despite its heavier weight and higher risk of breakage. Glass often shatters while its collected or when its sorted, and its residue can contaminate other products that could otherwise be recycled. The PET plastic bottle retains all the qualities consumers love about glass bottles -- the feel and sense of luxury -- while creating a recyclable, lightweight and virtually unbreakable product.

"This year we received a record-breaking number of submissions for innovative, forward-thinking packaging designs from around the world," said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "Congratulations to all of the 2019 winners. I'm continually impressed by the world-class innovations that we see year after year."

The 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards hosted by Dow, previously known as the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation, is now in its 31st year, and is the industry's longest-running independently judged packaging awards program. Each year, the judging panel consists of professionals from around the world in a wide range of fields, including design, engineering, retail, converting and academia.

"It's an honor to be part of an event that's dedicated to independently seeking out the best packaging innovations regardless of location and application," said lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group, Ltd. "I'm truly impressed by this year's winners and excited to see so many companies from all over the world constantly innovating to meet changing consumer demands and sustainable practices."

The judges evaluated nearly 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries. In addition to the Diamond Award, the judges also selected eight Diamond Finalists, 10 Gold Award Winners, 12 Silver Award Winners and two Honorable Mention categories:

Diamond Winner

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., DNP Functional Film Complex PET Plastic Bottle Diamond Finalists

Embrapa Food Technology, Development of Innovative Packaging for Fruits

Procter & Gamble, Tide Eco-Box Henkel, EPIX™ Technology for Sustainable Packaging

Danone Nutricia Research, OpTri, a Collapsible Bottle for Tube Feeding Nutrition Amcor, Paperly™ Thermoformable Paper-Based Packaging

Werner & Mertz GmbH and Mondi Group, Sustainable, 100% Recyclable Frosch Pouch Made of Polyethylene ProAmpac and L'Oréal, REDKEN® Flash Lift Bonder Inside

Truman's, Truman's Starter Kit Gold Award Winners

Kawakami Sangyo Co., Ltd., UKIYO-E PUTIPUTI

Meiji Co., Ltd., meiji THE Chocolate 6COLLECTIONS Assorted Package Duallok, An Elegant Child-Resistant Packaging Solution

Amcor, 46 oz. Coffeemate® natural bliss® Cold Brew with Amcor Geo-Strap™ Base ALICO S.A., ReciPack

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation, SANZIP Sensory Zipper Amcor, Molson Coors -- 12 Pack Cooler Bag

Reckitt Benckiser, Finish 0% DuPont Teijin Films, LuxCR™ Depolymerization Process

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd., Bag-in-Bag for Extreme Drop Resistance Silver Award Winners

Amcor, Full Moon Perdue Natural Look Pet Treat Pouch

Hangzhou Holmes Food Co., Ltd., Baicaowei "Fresh Lock" Packaging Weener Plastics, 100% PCR Dish Soap Cap

Hangzhou Qunle Packaging Co., Ltd., The "Fortune Stick" Pet Snack Packaging KW Container, TruSnap™ with TwistCap Paint Container

Incom Packing, SPOT Blue Apron, Sustainable Gel Packs

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd., Barrier and Drop Resistant Bulk Bag ITC Limited, Packaging Business, "Breathable Wheat Flour Pack" with Air Release Control

Procter & Gamble / Gillette, Joy Razor Schur Star Systems, Schur®Star Zip-Pop Packing

Unilever, Love Beauty and Planet Collaboration Honorable Mention

Werner & Mertz GmbH and Mondi Group, Sustainable, 100% Recyclable Frosch Pouch Made of Polyethylene

e-Commerce Honorable Mention

PAC Worldwide, Scent Blocking Protective Mailer Smart Karton, All-Paper Pack

Procter & Gamble (China) Sales Co., Ltd., E-commerce Packaging Procter & Gamble, Tide Eco-Box

Henkel, EPIX™ Technology for Sustainable Packaging Truman's, Truman's Starter Kit

