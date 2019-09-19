Chennai, Sep 19 Following are the wholesale

Following are the wholesaleprices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today

Vegetable Min.Rate/kg. Max.Rate/kg

Rs. P Rs. PTomato 10.00 15.00Tomato Navin 15.00 25.00Potato 13.00 20.00Onion 40.00 42.00Brinjal 10.00 15.00Cabbage 4.00 6.00Beans 30.00 60.00Sabre-Bean 10.00 15.00Carrot 10.00 18.00Radish 8.00 12.00Ladies finger 12.00 20.00Drumstick 15.00 22.00Beet root 10.00 18.00Bitter gourd 20.00 25.00Snake-gourd 15.00 18.00Capsicum 20.00 30.00Green Chillies 25.00 30.00Onion - Sambar 30.00 50.00Green Plantain - Per Piece 2.50 7.50Chayote 10.00 18.00Ginger 130.00 200.00Lemon 100.00 120.00Nookal 5.00 10.00Cauliflower Per Piece 15.00 25.00Yam 45.00 50.00Coconut - per piece 15.00 25.00Little Gourd 10.00 15.00Cucumber 15.00 18.00Mango 40.00 150.00Bottle Gourd 8.00 12.00Elephant Yam 22.00 25.00Coriander 100.00 150.00PTIRBS RBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)