Cotton seed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices were up by Rs 17 to Rs 3,599 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers, mainly influenced the prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for September delivery advanced by Rs 17, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 3,599 per quintal with an open interest of 9,670 lots. The cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery gained Rs 3, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 2,132.5 per quintal in 39,310 lots.

