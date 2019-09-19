EuroSchool Undri Ranked 8th in Pune's Top 10 Schools by 'Education World'

MUMBAI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool Undri has added one more feather to its cap by being ranked 8th in Pune's top 10 schools by Education World's recent Survey, 2019. The ranking is a recognition for those schools who have done exceedingly well in the fields of education.

EuroSchool Undri has a well-designed campus and specially-crafted spacious premises that offers a great ambience to nurture young minds. The school provides curriculum in accordance with the ICSE Board. EuroSchool Undri delivers a gamut of exploration areas with a well-equipped campus. That includes specially-designed modern laboratories, reading rooms, state-of-the-art computer labs, multi-purpose playgrounds, professional sports coaches and digitally-enabled classrooms.

Parents today are well informed and give a lot of thought before selecting a school for their child. Keeping that in mind EuroSchool, ensures that special attention is given to the academic and co-curricular needs the students. The school offers an exposure to clubs like Robotics, art & music, Leadership program and many more which play an essential role in the holistic development of the students. Along with that, child safety as well is taken very seriously, to ensure the students explore fully and be safe at school. CCTV enabled campus, background verification of the staff; regular fire evacuation drills are a few safety initiatives undertaken by the school to ensure a safe an nurturing environment.

Ms. Seema Bhahukand, Principal, EuroSchool Undri, said, "We are extremely honoured to be trusted as one of the top 10 schools in Pune by Education World's ranking 2019. This award is a reflection of the hard work that goes into maintaining the highest standards of quality education provided at our school. This also means taking forward the legacy of contemporary education delivered with exemplary dedication and balanced schooling."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, the Company ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st-century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com.

