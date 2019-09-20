International Development News
Development News Edition
CORRECTED-India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.17% to revive investment

Reuters New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 13:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia's third-largest economy, including a cut in corporate taxes.

Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.17% from 30%, which she said would be at par with Asian peers. The government also scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
