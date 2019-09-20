From Banking to Emerging Technologies, Manish Bhai Launches CoantumLeap Tech Ventures

Making a bet into the digital future, veteran banker Manish Bhai today launched CoantumLeap, an ambitious CXO focussed digital transformation solutions platform. CoantumLeap, that has been in stealth mode for last few months, is an accelerated and inorganic built out, digital solutions venture predominantly focused on APAC and financial services. The platform is anchored around automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied emerging technologies, the founders announced.

Headquartered in Singapore, CoantumLeap is backed by a robust leadership. Founder Manish Bhai, is a career banker, ex- Managing Director & Board member at Citi Singapore, and a high impact sales and markets development leader with intimate experience of this region. Being a financial expert, he has a track record of building and leading large P&Ls and significant diversified business.

Talking about the future and growth plans for CoantumLeap, Manish Bhai said, "I am delighted to launch CoantumLeap. Digital solutions are already close to a trillion dollar market, it will grow 30% CAGR for next 5-10 years. Over $100b capital is chasing AI, Fintech, Data analytics, Cloud & Robotic automation space already."

"We will be doing an accelerated build out of a mid-sized digital solutions platform via acquisition of the 'right-fit' business, and establishing strategic joint ventures. Our plan is to complete the core business portfolio build-out within the first 3 years. And focus more on consolidation and value optimization in years 4-5. While in phase 1 of our plan, we will focus on South East Asia, including India, in Phase 2 we will focus on Korea and Japan and Phase 3 will cover Australia," he said.

Manish is joined in this venture by a digital technology veteran and disrupter with over two decades of technology innovation experience in cutting edge technologies like AI, cloud, IoT, immersive experiences and Blockchain. And with experience building successful digital technology ventures in Silicon Valley and advising CXOs across the globe. Manish Bhai, also an active investor and start-up advisor, along with his team of seasoned veterans from the technology and financial services industry will bring in his rich experience across financial services, sales and knowledge of the region.

CoantumLeap has two significant joint ventures already in execution and is working on closing an innovative partnership strategy with large enterprises and VCs around their investment portfolios. Currently, the company is actively pursuing over 20 million dollars' worth of acquisition pipeline.

The platform will have leading-edge operating company for Asia access and execution and handle the entire digital transformation lifecycle from business and domain consulting, rapid experimentation, execution at scale to on-going support.

"I am pleased to say that for the roll-up strategy, we already have green-light from few leading Private Equity (PE) players. Our plan involves continuous smart financial structuring, harnessing the power of financial leverage on the back of cash-flows of the acquisitions, to minimize equity dilution for investors. There will be calibrated follow-on equity rounds as we continue to execute on our strategy," said Manish.

CoantumLeap aims to deliver value based on unique and proprietary digital transformation blueprints with laser sharp focus on 'significant problems waiting to be solved'. When one starts applying these transformation blueprints to key areas like payments, wealth management, credit disbursement and customer on-boarding, one is amazed by the size and scale of opportunities that emerge at each intersection point.

The venture is designed at the intersection of what the company believes are perhaps the three biggest global opportunities- focus on APAC which will witness over 70% of world GDP growth in the next decade, emerging digital technologies led disruption that's the underpinning of transformation across industries and finally, financial services, a sector that is witnessing unrecorded challenges and opportunities at the same time.

The fintech opportunity just in the digital payments space and in a country like India is estimated to touch $500 billion by 2020, contributing 15 per cent to the country's GDP, according to a report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). And micro opportunity areas within the payments space, like mobile wallets, will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 148 per cent over the next five years and will be $4.4 billion by 2022. Markets like Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia offer great but underserved opportunities in digital banking, wealth tech and AI enabled newer financial lending models.

Considering the digital transformation, CoantumLeap plans to adopt a pyramid approach to built out, starting with foundational services and solutions companies to built the volume base. This will be followed-up bolt on platform/product companies in data, analytics, cloud and digital security space, working up to niche plays and deep technologies, along with business and design consulting capabilities.

A video about CoantumLeap here https://youtu.be/zZHMg1uG6Gk

Media Contact:

CoantumLeap Team

+65-98242488 / +91-9886100524

stratops@coantumleap.com

www.coantumleap.com