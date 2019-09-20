Group of ministers keen to resolve mining issues in Goa

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the group of ministers (GoM) is working on the mining issues in Goa. The iron ore mining has come to a standstill since more than a year in the mineral-rich state. The industry is now demanding intervention from the Centre to resume the mining activities.

Supreme Court had quashed 88 mining leases crippling the entire industry. Group of ministers is working on the issue. The chief minister of Goa had participated in the meeting of GoM in Delhi, Sitharaman said on the sidelines of the GST Council meeting on Friday.

GOM has made some progress and they are discussing with key interest to restore mining in Goa, she said. Goa Mining Peoples Front, a union of mining dependents, has sought an appointment with Sitharaman to press the demand for resumption of mining operations in the state.

PTI RPS AP AP.

