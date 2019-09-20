Scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet high demand in India market: Vivo

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Friday said it is witnessing strong growth in the Indian market and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the high demand. The company, which has launched its new device 'V17Pro' for Rs 29,990, said it has also aggressively expanded its portfolio ahead of the festive season in the country.

"Vivo started its global journey just five years ago and India has been an important country for our global business. We are committed to 'Make in India' and bringing in products that are focussed on consumer needs," Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen said. Recently, Vivo had announced its plans to invest an additional Rs 3,500 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity taking its total planned outlay in India to Rs 7,500 crore over the next few years.

The expansion of the manufacturing capacity is being done in phases. Vivo's manufacturing unit is located in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The first phase will take Vivo's annually capacity to 33.4 million units and create about 2,700 new job opportunities.

India is one of the world's largest smartphone markets and growing steadily. Smartphone shipments in India stood at 36.9 million units in April-June 2019 quarter, registering an year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent, according to research firm IDC. Xiaomi led the smartphone tally with 28.3 per cent share of the shipment (10.4 million units), followed by Samsung 25.3 per cent (9.3 million units), Vivo 15.1 per cent (5.6 million units), Oppo 9.7 per cent (3.6 million units) and Realme 7.7 per cent (2.8 million units) in the said quarter.

Talking about V17Pro, Chen said the flagship device features the world's first dual pop-up front camera along with a quad rear camera setup. "As a global technology company, we love innovating. We have introduced a strong lineup of products right ahead of the festive season to offer a variety of choices to consumers," he said.

The device features 6.44-inch display, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and 4,100 mAh battery. It has a 32MP+8MP front pop-up camera, and a 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP quad rear camera setup.

