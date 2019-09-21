Karnataka Bank wins award

Karnataka Bank, headquartered inMangaluru, has won the ET Business Excellence Award 2019 inthe category 'excellence in banking service.' The bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MS Mahabaleshwara received the award from Bollywood actor SonuSood at a function in Bengaluru on September 19, a bankrelease here said

On the banks achievement, Mahabaleshwara said he washappy to receive the prestigious award and acknowledge thatit's relentless efforts to ensure customer satisfaction at alllevels have been recognised with the honour

"We are committed to emerge stronger by creating newbenchmarks for performance," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)