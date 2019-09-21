Pradhan asks NMDC to focus on increasing output of iron ore

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday asked state-owned NMDC to focus on augmenting the output of iron ore as it would have the benefit of keeping prices of the raw material used in steel making in check. Pradhan, who visited the corporate office of NMDC Ltd at Hyderabad today, reviewed the performance of the PSU during his interaction with the top management of the company.

The minister said that NMDC being one of the largest mining companies in India should focus on increasing iron ore production, according to a statement by the steel ministry. "This will have the benefit of keeping prices in check and ensuring equitable supply of raw material to all steel producers," the statement said.

He further asked NMDC to carry out sustainable and responsible mining, using digital means. The minister directed that the execution and commissioning of the ongoing projects especially NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) should be monitored regularly so that it can be completed on priority.

Pradhan also reviewed the slurry pipeline project of NMDC. Earlier NMDC Chairman and MD N Baijendra Kumar welcomed Pradhan and apprised the minister of the company's performance.

He also informed about the progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to ensure maximising productivity and profitability of the company.

