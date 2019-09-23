International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Changes to business tax rules recommended by Tax Working Group welcomed

Proposed new loss continuity and feasibility spending rules announced today would help optimize business investment, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

Devdiscourse News Desk Wellington
Updated: 23-09-2019 08:39 IST
Changes to business tax rules recommended by Tax Working Group welcomed

A member of the Tax Working Group, Mr. Hope said submissions to the Group by many businesses and organizations had given a clear message on the need for tax changes to support business investment. Image Credit: Pexels

Changes to business tax rules recommended by the Tax Working Group have been welcomed by BusinessNZ.

Proposed new loss continuity and feasibility spending rules announced today would help optimize business investment, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

A member of the Tax Working Group, Mr. Hope said submissions to the Group by many businesses and organizations had given a clear message on the need for tax changes to support business investment.

"Current thresholds in loss continuity rules make it difficult for many firms to carry losses forward, and the rules around deductibility for feasibility expenditure are currently a barrier to increased innovation.

"The Government's decision to support change in these areas will be welcomed by business."

COUNTRY : New Zealand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019