Rethink Autumn’19 with Marks & Spencer and Shibani Dandekar at The Delhi Times Fashion Week

With the onset of Autumn, Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British brand, showcased its latest collection with Showstopper Shibani Dandekar today at The Delhi Times Fashion Week. Shibani made heads turn in a white monotone pantsuit with a relaxed silhouette, reminiscing the 70's style with a modern take.

The Autumn collection highlighted the key colors, trends, and styles of the season. 70's influence marks an unforgettable impression. Right from a warm color palette of deep reds-scarlet to muted to blush tones and blue, adds a contemporary twist to the 70's inspiration. The must-have styles from the runway were pantsuits, full-sleeved midi dresses, flared denim & wide-leg high waist trousers, corduroys & high waist pants. Hues such as teal and ochre, layered are the highlights of the season to bring in updated look with a sense of cohesion and harmony along with simple silhouettes in dominant shapes to anchor the remarkable casual look.

Alongside revealing workwear, casual wear & holiday collections, Marks & Spencer encouraged customers across India to Rethink M&S in the latest evolution of the retailer's journey in India. With store stylists on hand to help customers broaden their fashion ranges and a campaign created uniquely for the Indian market.

With Rethink M&S offers expert style advice to become the ideal fashion partner to help Indian customers rethink, the way they dress and overcome their style dilemmas. The new approach will bring more versatility to their wardrobe whether it's trying a bold new look or fresh silhouette, answering the needs of the modern-day consumer. The go-to vibrant and fashionable looks were created for Monday mornings for that new job interview through to casual brunches, a relaxed Fridays at work to name a few.

