OIL officials urge Arunachal govt for swift forest clearances

Senior officials of Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Monday urged the Arunachal Pradesh government for early issuance of forest clearances for identified oil blocks in the state. A team of senior company officials, during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu here, said there are seven oil blocks of interest in the state, mostly in the eastern parts, which also share its boundaries with Assam.

"As parts of some blocks fall in reserve forest or wildlife sanctuaries, exploration in these areas is yet to start for want of requisite clearances..." the officials said. The OIL team said with availability of fossil fuel in the region, the company is ready to enhance production, which would "subsequently increase the revenue generating capacity of the state government", an official release said.

The chief minister, while assuring the officials of full cooperation and support, directed the departments concerned to fast-track the issuance of forest clearances wherever needed. "Geology and mining is a very important sector that has not drawn much attention of the government in the past.

But today, we are aware of its huge potential and are opening up in a big way for exploration...," Khandu said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)