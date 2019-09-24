3Pillar Global Certified Great Place to Work for Third Year in India

3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been certified a Great Place to Work™ in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which recognizes companies for creating a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

"3Pillar strives to create an effective and respectful culture in all of our offices worldwide," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Our Product Mindset drives everything we do, and we continually focus on creating an environment where every member of the team understands the importance of their role in our work."

The Great Place to Work® Certification distinguishes companies where more than 70% of employees rate the organization highly on a series of surveys measuring trust in the organization and effectiveness of culture-building programming. This year, 3Pillar Global scored at 81 of 100 on the Institute's Trust Index, which assesses employee satisfaction across five categories: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. 3Pillar scored the highest in Camaraderie, with a score of 87, and Respect, with a score of 84.

"We're proud to be a company that makes team members feel valued and empowered," says Govind Negi, Senior Director of Talent Management and Delivery Center Lead. "The high-quality products we build for our clients depend on our people, and this honor is an encouraging reminder that our values as a company are making 3Pillar a place that cultivates dedication and talent."

With seven offices on three continents, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. eight times and listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times. The addition of the Great Place to Work® Certification is a reflection of the company's continued investment in its employees, which enables them to deliver world-class software products for companies and organizations like PBS, CARFAX, Equinox, National Geographic, and many more.

