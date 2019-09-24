India to require baseload capacity of coal-based generation for stability

The Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs said that the Government is undertaking measures to ramp up the domestic coal production from the current level of 730 MT to 1149 MT by 2023 thereby eliminating the coal import except for the limited un-substitutable import. He was addressing the 7th Roundtable Conference on Coal in which experts from Coal and Energy Sectors were participating in the capital today.

The Union Minister for coal opined that despite the push for renewable energy, the country will require baseload capacity of coal-based generation for stability. Currently, coal occupies 55% share in primary energy supply and about 75% in electricity generation. Shri Joshi said that the Government is opening new mines, expanding the capacity of existing mines and creating new evacuation infrastructure to ramp up the domestic coal production. CIL alone is poised to commission 11 new coking coal washeries in a phased manner to meet the total demand of washed domestic coking coal of steel sector, he added.

Outlining the initiatives that the Government has taken, such as, easing of mine plan approval, doing away with system of previous approval of Central Govt. for grant of mining lease, streamlining the grant of permits and clearances, greater coordination with State in matters relating to land acquisition, grant of lease, creation of sufficient coal evacuation infrastructure, etc., Shri Joshi expressed confidence in boosting the domestic availability of coal in years to come. The Minister also highlighted the efforts of his Ministry to promote diversified use of coal such as the conversion of coal to synthesis gas and subsequent use of the latter to produce methanol or fertilizers.

Earlier, Shri S C Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Power highlighted the need for working towards becoming a coal exporting country by efficient use of resources and proper energy planning. Senior officials Shri Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLC India Ltd, Shri G C Mrig, President, ISMAA DC, Shri Anil Razdan, President, India Energy Forum, also addressed the inaugural session held in the capital today.

(With Inputs from PIB)